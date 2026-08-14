Your Uncle, Adeleke Is The Real ‘Arindin’ – Sowore Fires Back At Davido

African Action Congress (AAC) 2027 presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has responded to Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, after he referred to him as ‘arindin’ on social media.

Naija News reports that Davido had labelled Sowore ‘arindin’ for referring to his Uncle, Ademola Adeleke, as a governor who has ‘nothing upstairs’

In response, Sowore, in a post via his 𝕏 handle, redirected the remark to Adeleke, claiming that the governor obtained the equivalent of a GED after previously serving as a Nigerian senator.

Sowore also said Adeleke supported President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election, claiming the move was aimed at protecting the Adeleke family’s political interests in Osun State.

He said, “The real arindin is your uncle, @AAdeleke_01, who had to go back and obtain the equivalent of a GED after he had already served as a Nigerian Senator.

“The real arindin is your uncle who chose @officialABAT as his presidential candidate, apparently hoping that imbecilic political loyalty would allow your family to continue treating Osun State as a private estate to finance your extravagant lifestyle.”

Meanwhile, Sowore has alleged that Governor Adeleke is not fully in control of his administration.

Sowore, who spoke on Thursday during an appearance on News Central TV’s breakfast programme, claimed that key decisions in the state were being influenced by members of the governor’s family.

He specifically alleged that Adeleke’s sister and elder brother, Adedeji Adeleke, who is also the father of music star Davido, wield significant influence over the affairs of the state.

“What I saw in Adeleke’s leadership is that the guy is not even in control of his government,” Sowore said.