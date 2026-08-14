2027: Why Peter Obi Can’t Be Nigeria’s President – Dino Melaye

African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Dino Melaye, has asserted that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, cannot be Nigeria’s president.

Naija News reports that Melaye, a former lawmaker who represented Kogi West Senatorial District, during an interview on the KAA Truths podcast on Thursday, described Peter Obi as a regional champion.

Melaye said no regional champion can be president of Nigeria, stressing that the ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, stands a better chance than Peter Obi, because he is a nationalist.

According to Melaye, his comments might sound awkward or offensive, but he maintained that his position about Peter Obi was based on his assessment of Nigerian politics.

The former lawmaker also cited the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo as an example, describing him as a brilliant and exceptional leader but arguing that his regional political identity affected his presidential ambitions.

He said, “Atiku is a nationalist. Obi is a regional champion. It may sound awkward. It may sound offensive but Obi is a good man and he’s my friend. I have respect for him but he’s a regional champion and no regional champion in this country will ever be president.

“Awolowo, fantastic man, brilliant, exquisite, cosmopolitan, leader par excellence but he was a regional champion. He contested for the presidency of this country, he could only win convincingly only in the Southwest, because he’s not a nationalist in that regard of politics.”