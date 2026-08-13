Kenneth Okonkwo Speaks On Asking Peter Obi For House Rent

African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo, has dismissed claims of demanding house rent from the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that Okonkwo made the clarification during an interview on Symfoni TV, while reacting to the allegation made by a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member, Katch Ononuju.

Kenneth Okonkwo noted that he had built his own house before delving into active politics.

According to the veteran Nollywood actor turned politician, his loyalty is not to a political party or politician but to Nigeria.

He said, “Before I entered active politics and came to Peter Obi, I had built all the houses that I needed. This is because I wanted to be an independent person with my own opinion.

“I made it clear from day-one that my loyalty is to Nigeria, to Nigerian people and the Constitution, and my conscience and the commandment of God. I am not going to move away from this. So my loyalty is not to a political party or to a politician but to Nigeria.

“So I have never asked for rent from Peter Obi or anybody since I was born. By the grace of God, I lived in my father’s house, finished my university education, went and lived in my own house in Lagos. By 1994, I moved into my own duplex in Lagos and I lived there for 14 years.”