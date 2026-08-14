‘This Is Becoming Childish’ – Joe Igbokwe Blows Hot Over Atiku’s Moves To Stop Tinubu’s Re-election

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, has condemned the move by African Democratic Congress (ADC) 2027 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to stop President Bola Tinubu from contesting the next election.

Naija News reports that Atiku had approached the Registry of the Federal High Court, Abuja, to challenge Tinubu’s real identity.

The former Vice President expressed concerns about whether the former Governor of Lagos State, who is popularly known by the name ‘Bola Ahmed Tinubu’, is the same as ‘Tinubu Bola Adekunle’, which appeared on the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate presented in 2023 as part of his documents to contest for the nation’s highest position at the time.

Atiku argued this in court on Friday, August 14, where he deposed to an affidavit supporting a suit challenging Tinubu’s qualification to contest the 2027 presidential election.

The action, instituted by Atiku and the ADC against Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), invokes, among other provisions, Sections 137(1)(j), 139(1)(a)(i) and 285(14)(c) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), as well as provisions of the Electoral Act, 2026.

A part of the quoted section stressed that a person shall not be qualified for election to the office of President if he has presented a forged certificate to INEC.

Atiku is therefore asking the court to determine whether the APC Presidential candidate should be disqualified from the 2027 presidential race.

Reacting to the development, Igbokwe, in a post via his Facebook page, described Atiku’s move as childish.

According to Igbokwe, the former Vice President knows that Nigerians cannot trust him with the treasury.

He said, “Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is asking PBAT to produce his NYSC Certificate. Oro pe si je. The corrupt Custom man is not done yet. This is becoming childish.

“Atiku Abubakar knows that Nigerians cannot trust him with the Treasury of Nigeria.”