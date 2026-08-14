Osun: ‘Politics Should Never Cost Anyone His Or Her Life’ – Gov. Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has vowed to probe the reported killings and other acts of violence linked to the electoral process immediately after the August 15, 2026 governorship election.

Naija News reports that Adeleke, while interacting with journalists in Osogbo, the state capital, on Friday, sympathised with families of victims of election-related violence, stressing that politics should never result in the loss of lives.

Adeleke said an independent commission of inquiry would be set up on Monday to investigate the circumstances behind the reported killings and recommend appropriate measures for culprits to be brought to book regardless of their political affiliations or positions.

Governor Adeleke also promised that his administration would establish a framework to support and compensate families who lost relatives in the violence, adding that the victims would also be appropriately honoured, while urging residents to look beyond the election and preserve the unity of the state.

He said, “The Osun State Government expresses its deepest condolences to the families of all persons who have tragically lost their lives in incidents of violence during this election period.

“Every life lost is an Osun life. Politics should never cost anyone his or her life, irrespective of political affiliation.”

Meanwhile, the Imole Campaign Council has rejected the endorsement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, by Christopher Imumolen, insisting that he does not represent the recognised leadership of the Accord Party (A).

The campaign council said the National Chairman of Accord, recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission, Maxwell Mgbudem, remained committed to re-electing Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The council stated this in a statement issued on Thursday by its spokesperson, Pelumi Olajengbesi, following Imumolen’s appearance at the APC mega rally in Osogbo.

Imumolen, who described himself as Accord’s national chairman, had announced support for Oyebamiji and urged members of the party in Osun to vote for the APC candidate in Saturday’s governorship election.

Reacting in a statement titled, “Accord Party Chairman Didn’t Endorse Oyebamiji,” the Adeleke campaign dismissed Imumolen’s declaration and accused the APC of misrepresenting his status within Accord.