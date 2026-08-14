Gospel Musician, Esther Igbekele Loses Mother

The mother of popular Nigerian gospel singer Esther Igbekele has died.

Naija News reports that the musician announced the sad development via her Instagram page on Friday.

“AND MY MOTHER DIED. Death, you took my GOLD away,” Igbekele captioned on her Instagram page.

The deceased, Mary Amope Igbekele (JP), was recently celebrated by the family on the occasion of her 70th birthday and wedding anniversary.

A barrage of reactions and condolences from friends and fellow musicians has since flooded Igbekele’s social media pages since the announcement of her mother’s demise.

However, Igbekele has not disclosed details of her late mother’s burial as of the time of filing this report.

The singer, popularly known as the Duchess of Gospel Music, began her music career in 1996 and has released several gospel projects.

Igbekele has showcased her musical prowess at concerts and events both within and outside Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress Ronke Oshodi Oke has criticised Itunu Onadeko, the partner of late actress Temitope Osoba, over his claims about their relationship and the circumstances surrounding Osoba’s death.

Naija News reports that Osoba, who had battled breast cancer after undergoing surgery in November 2024, died on August 4, 2026, after nearly two years of treatment.

Onadeko later made claims about Osoba’s condition, including allegations that she had been using hard drugs.

He also claimed that Osoba died at a police station in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

Reacting to the situation in a statement on her Instagram page, Oshodi Oke questioned why Onadeko allegedly remained with Osoba for about two years if he was aware of the alleged drug use.

The actress also questioned why the relationship reportedly continued for such a long period without a formal introduction between the families or marriage.

Oshodi Oke further raised concerns over claims that Osoba was asked to leave Onadeko’s home after the money raised publicly for her medical treatment had reportedly been exhausted.

She alleged that Osoba received millions of naira through donations during her battle with cancer but was later told to leave when the funds were no longer available.

According to Oshodi Oke, the situation raised questions about what happened between Osoba and her partner during the period she was undergoing treatment.