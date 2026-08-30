Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 30th August, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 30th August, 2026.

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the recently concluded Osun State governorship election, Bola Oyebamiji, has congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke on his victory.

Speaking to APC leaders, members and supporters in Osogbo on Saturday, Oyebamiji urges Governor Adeleke to protect the lives and property of all residents as the state moves beyond the election.

According to him, he congratulated the governor “in the spirit of democracy” following the declaration of the election result by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He called on the governor to exercise his constitutional responsibility to safeguard citizens, particularly during the sensitive post-election period.

Oyebamiji urged an end to violence, harassment and intimidation allegedly targeting members and supporters of his party, calling for an investigation into the deaths of former Irewole Local Government chairman, Remi Abass; APC chairman in Atakumosa Local Government Area, Gbenga Ogbara; Mr. Dele Ayegbo, nephew of Wole Oke and Director-General of his 2026 Governorship Campaign Council; and more than 35 other victims.

He said the police must thoroughly investigate the killings and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

While expressing condolences to the families of those who lost their lives to political violence, the former APC candidate said: “The senseless killings, harassment and intimidation of members and supporters of our party must therefore stop forthwith.”

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has established a Coroner Inquest/Panel of Inquiry to investigate the killings, shootings, injuries and violence reported in Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area.

The violence occurred at Naira and Kobo Junction and the Motor Park/Garage Area on August 24, 2026.

The Executive Order establishing the panel takes effect on August 31. It mandates it to determine what led to the incident, establish the number and identities of victims and investigate whether any individual or group bears responsibility for the deaths.

Magistrate Ayokunle Shiyanbola will chair the panel, while Mr Abiodun Badiora will serve as secretary.

The state government announced the development in a statement on Saturday by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.

The panel will also examine the role of security operatives during the incident, including whether live ammunition or other weapons were used and whether their use complied with the law, rules of engagement and human rights standards.

The Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 presidential campaign council, Abdulaziz Yari, has asserted that anyone promising to restore fuel subsidy is lying to himself and deceiving Nigerians.

Naija News reports that Yari, speaking on Saturday when members of the APC national working committee (NWC) paid him a courtesy visit, reacted to the promise of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to restore petrol subsidy if elected president in 2027.

Recall that Atiku had said he would introduce a targeted subsidy, arguing that the government has failed to account for savings from the removal of the policy.

However, Yari, a former Governor of Zamfara State, said the 2023 budget passed by the National Assembly before President Bola Tinubu assumed office contained no provision for petrol subsidy.

The APC campaign council DG also questioned the amount previously spent on petrol subsidy and the lack of clarity over Nigeria’s actual daily fuel consumption.

According to Yari, as chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, governors repeatedly challenged the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) to provide accurate consumption figures.

Yari maintained that President Tinubu is the right man for the job, adding that APC would base its 2027 campaign on the administration’s achievements and plans rather than attacking political opponents.

The 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has claimed that he won the 2023 presidential election but was not declared the winner.

Obi made the statement during an interview with Advocacy For Good Governance, where he reflected on the outcome of the 2023 election and the emergence of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi said he was not bitter about Tinubu becoming president, describing the development as part of God’s plan for Nigeria.

Obi said he believed former President Muhammadu Buhari’s emergence in 2015 and Tinubu’s victory in 2023 were also part of a larger divine plan to expose people he accused of destroying the country’s system.

The former Anambra State governor said the events unfolding in Nigeria would eventually reveal those responsible for weakening the nation’s institutions and governance system.

The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has reacted to comments made by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on his plans to reopen Nigeria’s land borders if elected President in 2027.

Naija News reports that, Atiku, who is the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, said if elected his administration would reopen the land borders to boost cross-border business and support companies involved in regional trade.

Atiku said he would reopen the country’s land borders and reintroduce fuel subsidy if elected president in the 2027 general election.

The former vice president had said the measures would revive trans-border trade, which he argued had been disrupted by prolonged restrictions on some of Nigeria’s borders with neighbouring countries.

In a statement to Naija News on Saturday, the Minister, who supervises the Nigeria Immigration Service being an agency of government in charge of border and migration management, stated that Nigerian borders are not closed and so cannot be reopened.

The Minister stated that modern border management is not a choice between total closure and unrestricted movement, adding that it requires security, documentation, customs compliance and controlled trade facilitation together.

He, therefore, noted that political competition should not become a competition to rewrite recent history.

Chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dino Melaye, has challenged Nigerians to decide the kind of President they want in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that the former Kogi West senator, in a post via his 𝕏 handle said Nigerians would decide if they want a liar, a drug lord or a sincere democrat as their President.

According to Melaye, 2027 is an opportunity for Nigerians to decide whether they want light or want to continue darkness.

He wrote: “Nigeria, what type of President do you want? A compound liar or a sincere Democrat? An alleged drug lord and marijuana consumer or a sane politician?

“A tribal jingoist or pan Nigerian? An incompetent leader or a leader with enormous capacity?

“A President who is happy to see you in pain or one concerned about your wellbeing?

“A Lebanese controlled President or a people controlled President.

“A jet setting lifestyle President or one who will supervise projects across Nigeria?

“2027 is an opportunity to decide whether we want light or we want to continue in darkness.”

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck reportedly had a confrontation with police officers during an event on Saturday morning after the officers attempted to take him into custody.

A video from the incident has surfaced online, showing the rapper questioning the officers over the reason for the arrest and refusing to leave the venue with them.

Naija News reports that one of the officers told Odumodublvck he had previously been invited to meet with the police and asked why he was unwilling to accompany them.

The officer also sought to know whether the rapper was resisting arrest.

“Invitation was sent to you, it’s okay. What I want to ask you now, are you resisting an arrest? If you’re not resisting an arrest, tell me why you are not following the police?”, the officer asked.

Odumodublvck, however, maintained that the matter had already been handled by his legal representatives.

He questioned the authority of the officers to take him away from the location and insisted that there was no reason for him to go with them.

Veteran Nollywood actor, Francis Duru, has lamented the inability of Igbos to dominate the film industry with indigenous stories, despite being at the forefront in the early stages.

Naija News reports Duru made this known during an interview on Gbam, aired on the Yan Content Factory YouTube channel on Friday.

The movie star explained that the Yorubas overtook the Igbos in Nollywood because they are better organised and more supportive.

Despite people of Yoruba extraction, such as Herbert Ogunde, being widely recognised as early pioneers of the film industry in Nigeria in the 1950s, Duru insisted that Nollywood was born when people of Igbo extraction introduced home video into the Nigerian film market in the 1990s and early 2000s.

According to him, Yoruba movie producers and writers are currently writing Igbo stories and making a mess of who the Igbo are.

Liverpool were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Saturday after Victor Muñoz scored late on his full debut to rescue a point for the hosts.

Forest took a deserved lead in the 24th minute when Dan Ndoye finished from Morgan Gibbs-White’s pass. A simple long ball had opened up the Liverpool defence, allowing Ndoye to slot the ball past Alisson Becker.

Liverpool struggled to find a way through Forest’s defence and thought they had levelled through Florian Wirtz, but the goal was ruled out for offside. Forest came close to extending their advantage before the break, with Alisson making an important save to push Igor Jesus’ effort onto the crossbar.

The hosts responded strongly after half-time and equalised in the 60th minute. Cody Gakpo created space before delivering a low cross, which Alexander Isak tapped into an empty net.

Liverpool looked ready to take control of the game, but Forest regained the lead 10 minutes later. Alisson came out to challenge Neco Williams following a quick throw-in involving Liam Delap and was judged to have brought down the Forest wing-back.

Liverpool players protested the decision, but referee Samuel Barrott awarded a penalty. Gibbs-White calmly sent Alisson the wrong way from the spot to restore Forest’s advantage.

The Reds continued to push and eventually found their second equaliser in the 82nd minute. Muñoz met Wirtz’s pass and produced a powerful finish that struck the underside of the crossbar before going in.

Liverpool pressed for a winner in the final minutes, but Forest held firm to leave Anfield with a valuable point.

Liverpool have agreed a deal worth up to £123 million with Paris Saint-Germain for France forward Bradley Barcola.

The Reds will pay an initial £106 million for the 23-year-old, with another £17m available in add-ons. PSG had initially valued Bradley Barcola at £145 million.

Barcola is expected to undergo his medical this weekend before signing a long-term contract with Liverpool.

The right-footed forward usually plays from the left wing, although he can also operate on the right or through the middle. His arrival could increase uncertainty over Cody Gakpo’s future at Anfield.

Naija News gathered that Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City have shown interest in the Netherlands forward.

Liverpool are also exploring the market for a right winger, with Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh and Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr among the players they have considered.

Liverpool have made Barcola a priority as they strengthen their attack following the departures of Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah in the past two summers.

Barcola joined PSG from Lyon in 2023 for a reported £38.5m. He has since won three Ligue 1 titles, two Champions League trophies, two French Cups, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The forward scored three goals for France at this summer’s World Cup.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.