God Designed It That Buhari Would Become President, Then Tinubu Will Come – Peter Obi

The 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has claimed that he won the 2023 presidential election but was not declared the winner.

Obi made the statement during an interview with Advocacy For Good Governance, where he reflected on the outcome of the 2023 election and the emergence of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi said he was not bitter about Tinubu becoming president, describing the development as part of God’s plan for Nigeria.

Obi said he believed former President Muhammadu Buhari’s emergence in 2015 and Tinubu’s victory in 2023 were also part of a larger divine plan to expose people he accused of destroying the country’s system.

The former Anambra State governor said the events unfolding in Nigeria would eventually reveal those responsible for weakening the nation’s institutions and governance system.

The politician said in the interview: “I won in 2023 and I was not declared. No, I’m happy that Tinubu became president. God designed it that Buhari will become president and after him, Tinubu will come. God wants to show them He’s God, and that’s what He is showing Nigerians. That’s why what is happening is happening, so that those who are destroying the system will be exposed.”.