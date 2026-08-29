Osun: ‘In The Spirit Of Democracy’ – Oyebamiji Finally Congratulates Adeleke

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the recently concluded Osun State governorship election, Bola Oyebamiji, has congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke on his victory.

Speaking to APC leaders, members and supporters in Osogbo on Saturday, Oyebamiji urges Governor Adeleke to protect the lives and property of all residents as the state moves beyond the election.

According to him, he congratulated the governor “in the spirit of democracy” following the declaration of the election result by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He called on the governor to exercise his constitutional responsibility to safeguard citizens, particularly during the sensitive post-election period.

Oyebamiji urged an end to violence, harassment and intimidation allegedly targeting members and supporters of his party, calling for an investigation into the deaths of former Irewole Local Government chairman, Remi Abass; APC chairman in Atakumosa Local Government Area, Gbenga Ogbara; Mr. Dele Ayegbo, nephew of Wole Oke and Director-General of his 2026 Governorship Campaign Council; and more than 35 other victims.

He said the police must thoroughly investigate the killings and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

While expressing condolences to the families of those who lost their lives to political violence, the former APC candidate said: “The senseless killings, harassment and intimidation of members and supporters of our party must therefore stop forthwith.”

He added that attacks on innocent citizens and their businesses “must not be allowed to continue,” raising concerns over reports of attacks on small and medium-sized businesses based on the perceived political affiliations or non-allegiance of their owners to the Accord Party.

He said that security and a conducive environment for businesses were essential to Osun’s economic growth, investment and employment prospects.

Oyebamiji urged his supporters not to be discouraged, calling on them to sustain their faith in democracy and confidence in institutions established to protect democratic rights.

“We must close ranks, strengthen our structures and work tirelessly to secure incontrovertible victories for Mr. President and all our candidates in Osun State,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former governor Bisi Akande and Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, for their contributions to his campaign and the repositioning of the APC in the state.