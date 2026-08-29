2027: Do You Want A Liar, Sincere Democrat Or Drug Lord? – Melaye Challenges Nigerians

Chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dino Melaye, has challenged Nigerians to decide the kind of President they want in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that the former Kogi West senator, in a post via his 𝕏 handle said Nigerians would decide if they want a liar, a drug lord or a sincere democrat as their President.

According to Melaye, 2027 is an opportunity for Nigerians to decide whether they want light or want to continue darkness.

He wrote: “Nigeria, what type of President do you want? A compound liar or a sincere Democrat? An alleged drug lord and marijuana consumer or a sane politician?

“A tribal jingoist or pan Nigerian? An incompetent leader or a leader with enormous capacity?

“A President who is happy to see you in pain or one concerned about your wellbeing?

“A Lebanese controlled President or a people controlled President.

“A jet setting lifestyle President or one who will supervise projects across Nigeria?

“2027 is an opportunity to decide whether we want light or we want to continue in darkness.”

Meanwhile, Melaye has insisted that the Executive Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), Zacch Adedeji, cannot serve as Deputy Director of Fundraising for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 presidential campaign.

Melaye, in an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time, said Adedeji serving as a fundraiser signals Tinubu’s desperation and indicates it was the reason for his earlier appointment as NRS chairman.

According to him, Adedeji’s appointment is a consequential matter confirmed by the Senate, stressing that the NRS chairman must adhere to extant laws and public service rules.

The former Kogi West lawmaker vowed to challenge the appointment in court and expose what he described as the desperation of Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).