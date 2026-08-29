Ademola Adeleke Sets Up Panel To Probe Osun Killings

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has established a Coroner Inquest/Panel of Inquiry to investigate the killings, shootings, injuries and violence reported in Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area.

The violence occurred at Naira and Kobo Junction and the Motor Park/Garage Area on August 24, 2026.

The Executive Order establishing the panel takes effect on August 31. It mandates it to determine what led to the incident, establish the number and identities of victims and investigate whether any individual or group bears responsibility for the deaths.

Magistrate Ayokunle Shiyanbola will chair the panel, while Mr Abiodun Badiora will serve as secretary.

The state government announced the development in a statement on Saturday by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.

The panel will also examine the role of security operatives during the incident, including whether live ammunition or other weapons were used and whether their use complied with the law, rules of engagement and human rights standards.

According to the statement, “The panel is mandated to determine the circumstances leading to the shootings and killings, examine the role of security operatives, establish whether live ammunition or other weapons were used and whether their use complied with the law, rules of engagement and human rights standards.”

It will investigate whether the actions or omissions of individuals or groups contributed to the violence and identify anyone whose conduct may have played a role.

“It is also empowered to identify any individual, group, security personnel, political actor, transport union member, public official or other person whose action or omission may have contributed to the incident,” the statement said.

The panel can recommend prosecution, disciplinary action, compensation for victims and institutional reforms to prevent a recurrence.

“The panel may recommend prosecution, disciplinary measures, compensation for victims and institutional reforms to prevent recurrence,” the government said.

It will have powers to summon witnesses, demand police and medical records, inspect the scene and other relevant locations, and receive oral and documentary evidence.

“The inquiry will have powers to summon witnesses, demand relevant police and medical records, inspect the scene of the incident and other relevant locations, receive oral and documentary evidence, and recommend protective measures for witnesses and persons at risk of intimidation or retaliation,” the statement said.

Adeleke has also directed the preservation of evidence linked to the incident, including firearms, ammunition records, station diaries, communication logs, incident reports, duty rosters, medical records, autopsy reports, photographs and videos.

“Governor Adeleke also directed the preservation of firearms, ammunition records, station diaries, communication logs, incident reports, duty rosters, medical records, autopsy reports, photographs, videos and other materials relevant to the inquiry,” the statement said.

The government will also take steps to protect witnesses and victims’ families, obtain medical and forensic documentation, and maintain peace in Ikire throughout the inquiry.

“The Executive Order further calls for appropriate measures to protect witnesses and victims’ families, obtain medical and forensic documentation, and maintain peace in Ikire pending the conclusion of the inquiry,” it said.

The Inspector-General of Police, Police Service Commission and Osun State Commissioner of Police have been asked to take interim administrative measures concerning any police officer whose continued operational command could affect the investigation or public confidence.

“The Inspector-General of Police, Police Service Commission and Osun State Commissioner of Police are formally requested to take appropriate interim administrative steps concerning any police officer whose continued operational command may prejudice the inquiry or affect public confidence,” the statement said.

Other members of the panel are retired AIG (Dr) Aderanti C. Kayode, mni, Mr Dele Akintayo, a representative of the Nigerian Bar Association, Comrade Wale Balogun representing civil society organisations, a community representative from Ikire and Dr Babatunde Afolabi as the Medical/Forensic Representative.

The panel is expected to begin sitting within seven days of its inauguration and submit its final report within 30 days of its first sitting. The governor may approve an extension where necessary.

The government has invited victims’ families, eyewitnesses, journalists, transport workers, police officers, medical personnel, civil society organisations, political parties, community leaders, human rights activists and other concerned persons to submit memoranda and evidence.

“The government has invited victims’ families, eyewitnesses, journalists, transport workers, police officers, medical personnel, civil society organisations, political parties, community leaders, human rights activists and other concerned persons to submit memoranda and evidence to the panel,” the statement said.

Adeleke assured the people of Ikire, the families of those killed, the injured and the wider public that the inquiry would be conducted thoroughly, fairly and transparently.

“The Governor assured the people of Ikire, families of the deceased, the injured and the general public that the incident would be investigated thoroughly, fairly and transparently,” the statement said.

He also said anyone found culpable would face justice regardless of their position, influence or political connections.

“The Executive Order states that no person found culpable shall be shielded from justice, irrespective of status, office, political connection or institutional affiliation,” the statement said.

The government, however, stressed that allegations against any individual must be established through credible evidence before the inquiry reaches its conclusions.