Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 5th August, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 5th August, 2026.

President Bola Tinubu has approved salary increases of between 30 and 80 per cent for Nigeria’s armed forces personnel with effect from September 1.

Naija News reports that the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, noting that 250,000 personnel will benefit from the new deal.

According to the statement, under the new arrangement, officers above the rank of colonel will enjoy a 30 per cent salary increase, and it also applies to Brigadier-Generals, Major-Generals, Lieutenant Generals and Generals.

The statement also disclosed that personnel from colonel down to warrant officer will have a 50 per cent increase, while Private to Staff Sergeant will have an 80 per cent increase.

Onanuga noted that Tinubu always praised the courage and sacrifices of members of the armed forces as they confront the scourge of banditry, kidnapping and terrorism in some parts of the country, adding that the pay package will increase the yearly salary bill for the country’s armed forces personnel from ₦660 billion to ₦924 billion.

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday dismissed a suit filed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) challenging provisions of the Electoral Act 2026 relating to the qualification and disqualification of candidates for elective offices.

In his judgment, Justice Muhammed Umar held that the suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/635/2025, lacked merit, ruling that the disputed provisions of the Electoral Act complemented rather than conflicted with the 1999 Constitution.

Naija News understands that the NDC had instituted the action against the Attorney General of the Federation, the Clerk of the National Assembly, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The party had asked the court to declare, among other things, that Sections 138 and 77(5) of the Electoral Act 2026 were unconstitutional.

The plaintiff also urged the court to rule that issues concerning the qualification or disqualification of candidates could still be raised after an election.

However, Justice Umar upheld preliminary objections challenging the competence of the suit.

The judge held that the NDC was essentially asking the court to interpret the provisions of the Electoral Act alongside those of the 1999 Constitution.

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed that it invited social media personality, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, to substantiate allegations he made against the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, Lagos, AIG Moshood Jimoh.

The Force also disclosed that AIG Jimoh had been invited for questioning by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department as part of an administrative review into the allegations.

Recall that VeryDarkMan had challenged AIG Jimoh to publicly address allegations that he conspired to implicate a businessman, Ahmed Tajudeen Akanbi, in a murder case.

VeryDarkMan made the allegations in a video posted on his social media page while questioning the police investigation into the death of Sheriff Salami.

The activist alleged that the handling of the case raised concerns about the integrity of the criminal justice system.

In a statement on Tuesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, the police said the criminal matter referenced in recent public comments by Otse had already been investigated and was before a court of competent jurisdiction following legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

According to the police, the Force Criminal Investigation Department in Abuja issued a formal invitation to Otse on July 30, 2026, requesting him to appear and provide evidence in support of the claims he had made publicly.

The 2027 Vice Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi, has accused President Bola Tinubu and his aides of insulting the Christian faith.

Amaechi, during an appearance on Channels Television on Tuesday, vowed that if the President wants to go low in his political dealings, he is also ready to respond in kind.

He, however, said because he is still mourning the death of his mother, he won’t delve into politics or give responses to other political statements.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Rivers State spoke against the backdrop of the recent exchange of words between the presidency and Archbishop Emeritus, Catholic Diocese of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, over current happenings in the country.

Amaechi, however, insisted that if it was the Sultan of Sokoto that made such statements, the Tinubu government would not have attacked him.

He therefore called on President Tinubu and his aides to stop insulting Catholic Bishops and the Christian faith in general, stressing that such is unacceptable.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has submitted that former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, can not contribute meaningfully to the political fortunes of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the 2027 elections.

According to him, it will be difficult for Atiku to win the 2027 presidency with Amaechi as his running mate.

Wike submitted that Atiku, who is the 2027 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), did not choose Amaechi as his running mate for political reasons, but for financial gains.

Naija News reports that the Minister made his position known on Tuesday while speaking during his monthly media chat.

Wike insisted that Amaechi has never won an election after 2011 when he was the Director-General of his campaign.

He submitted that despite being a former Governor and former Minister, Amaechi does not have the followers to win or influence elections.

Wike also criticized Amaechi for turning around to accept the ADC vice presidential candidate role after initially rejecting the party primaries which produced Atiku as corrupt.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said the political crisis in Rivers State has ended Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s chances of seeking a second term in office.

Naija News reports that Wike blamed the development on what he described as poor advice from Fubara’s political associates and the activities of external interests seeking control of the state.

The former Rivers State governor stated this on Tuesday during the August edition of his monthly media chat, broadcast live on Channels Television.

Reflecting on his strained relationship with Fubara, Wike said he repeatedly warned the governor against abandoning the political structure that supported his emergence in 2023.

“I said, look, don’t derail. I came as governor, I had crisis. When I came as governor, there was nothing. They didn’t even relocate the Government House,” he said.

The FCT minister recalled that he inherited an administration with limited resources and was compelled to borrow ceremonial vehicles from a former Ondo State governor, Olusegun Mimiko.

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, popularly called Falz, has shared his thoughts on marriage, advising young people to avoid rushing into the commitment before turning 30.

Naija News reports that the 35-year-old entertainer gave the advice during an appearance on The BTS Reality podcast, where he discussed personal growth, maturity, and the pressure many young people face from society to settle down early.

Falz said many people in their 20s are still discovering themselves and building their emotional, mental, and financial stability.

He noted that this stage of life should be used for learning, gaining experiences, and developing personal goals rather than making decisions based mainly on external expectations.

The rapper explained that people often have a better understanding of themselves and their future plans when they reach their 30s, making it easier to handle the responsibilities that come with marriage.

He said young people should not allow pressure from friends, family, or society to influence their decision on when to get married, adding that everyone should take the time needed to prepare for such a major life commitment.

Nigerian TikToker, Peller, has claimed that fake dollars were sprayed during his traditional wedding to fellow content creator, Jarvis.

Naija News reports that Peller made this known in a viral video online while discussing money he received at the event.

While explaining that some of the Nigerian currency he received was genuine, Peller said he was feeling like a millionaire until he went to change the dollars and realised they were fake.

Peller said he was able to recognise some of the people who gave him genuine Nigerian currency.

According to the content creator, he had refrained from discussing the dollar issue and questioning the practice of spraying money at events, saying, “Is it by force to spray money?”

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) is close to announcing a new title sponsor ahead of the 2026/27 campaign, with Chairman Gbenga Elegbeleye confirming that negotiations have entered the final stage.

Speaking to reporters at the Maldron Hotel in Glasgow, Scotland, Elegbeleye said the agreement is expected to be unveiled before the league’s Annual General Meeting on August 7.

The NPFL is also preparing to boost its connection with supporters through a fresh fan engagement campaign involving some of Nigeria’s leading entertainers. Elegbeleye disclosed that discussions have already taken place, with agreements expected to be signed in the coming days.

The league chairman added that the NPFL will establish a dedicated social media department made up of experienced sports journalists, digital content creators and young media professionals. The initiative is designed to improve the league’s online presence and deliver consistent content to supporters across digital platforms.

Four Ugandan boxers have gone missing after the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, with reports indicating they intend to seek asylum rather than return home.

According to talkSPORT, the missing athletes are Angel Katushabe, Nuhu Batte, Ibrahim Khemis and Emily Nakalema.

Ugandan outlet, NBS Sports reported that the quartet failed to join the rest of the national team for their scheduled journey back to Uganda.

Speaking anonymously to NBS Sports, one of the missing boxers said the group had decided to seek asylum. The athletes explained that they wanted to continue their boxing careers in a country with better training facilities and greater opportunities.

They also appealed to Ugandans for understanding and urged the public not to judge their decision.

Ugandan officials have launched efforts to locate the four athletes, while the Ministry of Education and Sports is expected to issue a statement on the incident.

The latest case follows a pattern involving Ugandan athletes at previous Commonwealth Games. At least six competitors did not return home after the 2018 Games on the Gold Coast in Australia.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.