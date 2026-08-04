‘Why Fubara Won’t Contest In 2027 Governorship Election’ – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said the political crisis in Rivers State has ended Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s chances of seeking a second term in office.

Naija News reports that Wike blamed the development on what he described as poor advice from Fubara’s political associates and the activities of external interests seeking control of the state.

The former Rivers State governor stated this on Tuesday during the August edition of his monthly media chat, broadcast live on Channels Television.

Reflecting on his strained relationship with Fubara, Wike said he repeatedly warned the governor against abandoning the political structure that supported his emergence in 2023.

“I said, look, don’t derail. I came as governor, I had crisis. When I came as governor, there was nothing. They didn’t even relocate the Government House,” he said.

The FCT minister recalled that he inherited an administration with limited resources and was compelled to borrow ceremonial vehicles from a former Ondo State governor, Olusegun Mimiko.

“When I came, I had to borrow vehicles from the former governor of Ondo, Mimiko, these parade vehicles. Nobody kept any vehicle; I didn’t have one vehicle,” Wike stated.

He said he later renovated the Government House and procured vehicles for the governor, deputy governor and the governor’s wife before leaving office.

“But before I left as governor, I packed out from Government House one and a half years before. I renovated Government House. I bought vehicles for the governor, the deputy governor and the governor’s wife. I did that,” he added.

According to Wike, he expected Fubara to consolidate on the foundation laid by his administration rather than abandon its political and developmental direction.

“Somebody had laid a foundation. Look, this is where I stopped. If you continue this way, our dream is to be able to compete with Lagos. What is wrong with that?” he asked.

‘Those Who Opposed Him Became His Friends’

Wike alleged that some politicians who initially opposed Fubara’s emergence as governor later became his allies and encouraged him to confront the political structure that brought him into office.

He said, “Somebody comes, and that’s why you have to be careful. Those who didn’t want you to be governor now became your friends.

“Obviously, they will destroy you, thinking that coming closer to you is to fight us.”

The former governor maintained that he had suffered no political loss from the crisis, while Fubara had lost the opportunity to secure another term.

Wike stated, “At the end of the fight, I have not lost anything. What have I lost? Nothing. But you have lost.

“Your intention was to go for a second term, is it not correct? And you are not going.”

When asked whether he still cared about Fubara despite their prolonged disagreement, Wike replied, “If I don’t love him, why would we support him? That’s the point I’m making.”

Reconciliation Efforts Failed

The minister disclosed that attempts were made to reconcile the opposing political camps and allow both parties to put their differences behind them.

He, however, said the effort failed because some political actors believed reconciliation would threaten their influence and relevance in the state.

He added, “There was a time we all thought, we all agreed, and said, ‘Look, can we allow bygones to be bygones?’ But something fundamental came up in politics.

“They said, ‘Look, if you allow this now, there are those who are here who want to see that we are no longer politically relevant.’”

Wike did not identify the individuals he accused of frustrating the reconciliation process.

The FCT minister further alleged that external forces attempted to take over Rivers State because of its financial resources.

“There are external forces who want to hijack Rivers State. You don’t allow them to hijack Rivers State. There are those who see Rivers State as a cash cow,” he said.

Wike claimed that some individuals, including unnamed Senior Advocates of Nigeria, had maintained close relationships with his administration but later advised Fubara to resist his political camp.

“I can tell you so many things happened. There are people, even some Senior Advocates of Nigeria, who you would never believe can play that kind of role, who were virtually living with us in government,” he alleged.

According to him, some of the individuals offered legal and political advice that deepened the disagreement between Fubara and his former allies.

“When this thing happened, they were so bitter that they started giving the governor wrong advice: ‘Don’t worry, the law says this, the law didn’t say this,’” Wike said.

‘Rivers Must Not Remain A Cash Cow’

The minister also alleged that some of Fubara’s supporters provided private aircraft and other privileges to those advising the governor during the crisis.

He claimed, “They were sending them aircraft, then they would relax in the jet. To them, they were king.

“So, for him to continue to be there, they would exert that kind of influence.”

Wike said his political camp resisted the alleged attempt to retain control of the state’s resources.

“We said no, this cash cow must end now. You won’t have it again. Take as much as you can, but you have to stop,” he stated.