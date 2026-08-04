Don’t Let Anyone Pressure You – Falz Warns Against Early Marriage

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, popularly called Falz, has shared his thoughts on marriage, advising young people to avoid rushing into the commitment before turning 30.

Naija News reports that the 35-year-old entertainer gave the advice during an appearance on The BTS Reality podcast, where he discussed personal growth, maturity, and the pressure many young people face from society to settle down early.

Falz said many people in their 20s are still discovering themselves and building their emotional, mental, and financial stability.

He noted that this stage of life should be used for learning, gaining experiences, and developing personal goals rather than making decisions based mainly on external expectations.

The rapper explained that people often have a better understanding of themselves and their future plans when they reach their 30s, making it easier to handle the responsibilities that come with marriage.

He said young people should not allow pressure from friends, family, or society to influence their decision on when to get married, adding that everyone should take the time needed to prepare for such a major life commitment.

Falz stated: “Getting married in your 30s is the best. Don’t let anyone pressure you into getting married before 30. By 30s, you have gained more life experiences. In your 20s, you are still figuring yourself out. Your 20s are for learning, growing, and enjoying life.”

“In your 30s, you combine all the knowledge and try to direct your life. So, it is better to wait till your 30s before getting married.”