Police Invite VeryDarkMan Over Allegations Against AIG Moshood Jimoh

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed that it invited social media personality, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, to substantiate allegations he made against the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, Lagos, AIG Moshood Jimoh.

The Force also disclosed that AIG Jimoh had been invited for questioning by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department as part of an administrative review into the allegations.

Recall that VeryDarkMan had challenged AIG Jimoh to publicly address allegations that he conspired to implicate a businessman, Ahmed Tajudeen Akanbi, in a murder case.

VeryDarkMan made the allegations in a video posted on his social media page while questioning the police investigation into the death of Sheriff Salami.

The activist alleged that the handling of the case raised concerns about the integrity of the criminal justice system.

In a statement on Tuesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, the police said the criminal matter referenced in recent public comments by Otse had already been investigated and was before a court of competent jurisdiction following legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

Naija News reports that the Force stressed that the matter was now sub judice and would not be determined through public commentary.

“The criminal matter referenced in public commentary was investigated and is now before a court of competent jurisdiction, following the advice of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP). As the matter is sub judice, its adjudication rests solely with the judiciary.

“The Force will not try this case in the media, nor will it allow its outcome to be shaped by public campaigns or commentary seeking to prejudge the officers or parties involved,” the statement read.

According to the police, the Force Criminal Investigation Department in Abuja issued a formal invitation to Otse on July 30, 2026, requesting him to appear and provide evidence in support of the claims he had made publicly.

“The Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja, on 30th July 2026, formally issued a letter of invitation to Mr. Otse (VeryDarkMan), inviting him to appear at its Abuja office to substantiate the claims he has made in the public domain,” the statement added.

The police said the steps taken demonstrated the Force’s commitment to investigating all credible allegations of misconduct, irrespective of the rank of the officer involved or the public profile of the complainant.

It noted that such investigations were conducted through established channels, including the Force CID, the Force Complaint Response Unit and, where necessary, the Office of the Inspector-General of Police.

The statement further stated that discipline within the Nigeria Police Force was guided by the Constitution, the Police Act 2020, Police Regulations, Force Orders and other administrative procedures, adding that the rules applied uniformly to all officers.

While reaffirming the constitutional right of Nigerians to freedom of expression and to demand accountability from public institutions, the Force warned that such rights did not extend to defamation or the circulation of unsubstantiated allegations aimed at compelling disciplinary action outside due process.

It maintained that allegations must be formally submitted, investigated and objectively assessed, adding that any officer found culpable would face sanctions in accordance with the law.

The Force also said that where allegations were found to be false and deliberately intended to damage the reputation of an officer or the institution, it reserved the right to pursue appropriate legal remedies.

The police urged Otse to honour the invitation by the Force CID, cooperate with the ongoing administrative review and allow the judicial process in the separate criminal matter to proceed without interference.

It added that grievances against police officers were best addressed through established complaint and oversight mechanisms rather than public campaigns intended to influence disciplinary outcomes.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains an institution founded on law, discipline, and accountability. No officer is above the law, and no genuine complaint is ignored; nor will any officer be sanctioned outside the procedures the law prescribes,” the statement said.

The Force reaffirmed its commitment to professionalism, transparency and the impartial administration of justice in the discharge of its constitutional mandate.