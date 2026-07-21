VeryDarkMan Challenges AIG Over Alleged Murder Frame-Up

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has challenged the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Moshood Jimoh, to publicly address allegations that he conspired to implicate a businessman, Ahmed Tajudeen Akanbi, in a murder case.

Naija News reports that VeryDarkMan made the allegations in a video posted on his social media page while questioning the police investigation into the death of Sheriff Salami.

The activist alleged that the handling of the case raised concerns about the integrity of the criminal justice system.

According to VeryDarkMan, Jimoh allegedly collaborated with Aare Bashiru Fakorede to link Akanbi to the killing despite earlier statements by arrested suspects that reportedly did not mention the businessman.

He asked, “Do you know what it means that two businessmen are fighting and one uses a senior police officer to frame the other for murder because they want to get rid of him?

“I just want you to respond to the heavy allegations I laid against you. I said you conspired with Aare Fakorede to set up and pin murder on Ahmed Tajudeen Akanbi. I want you to respond.”

The allegations have not been established in court.

VeryDarkMan claimed that investigators arrested an initial suspect on January 6, 2026, whose confession reportedly identified other individuals allegedly connected to the crime but did not implicate Akanbi.

He further alleged that another suspect arrested during the investigation also made a statement that did not link the businessman to Salami’s death.

According to the activist, the statements later changed after the suspects were allegedly compelled to make fresh accounts implicating Akanbi.

VDM Alleges Torture, Coercion

VeryDarkMan displayed what he described as an extract from a suspect’s statement alleging that police officers subjected him to torture and pressured him to falsely name Akanbi.

The activist claimed the suspect acted under duress after allegedly witnessing the death of another detainee in custody.

“This was why the first statement recorded in a video does not tally with the second statement that was written down. Now, this is their third statement when the case was taken away from you,” VeryDarkMan alleged.

The claims of torture, forced statements and death in custody have not been independently verified.

VeryDarkMan said the allegations went beyond a disagreement between individuals and raised questions about public confidence in law enforcement.

“We are talking about the integrity of the justice system of Nigeria,” he said.

He urged the police authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the statements attributed to the suspects and called on Jimoh to give a detailed public response.

Jimoh subsequently appeared on TVC, where he denied involvement in any wrongdoing connected with the investigation.

The police officer’s full response to the specific allegations concerning the alleged alteration of suspects’ statements was not contained in the material reviewed.