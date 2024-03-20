Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 20th March, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 20th March 2024

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, held a meeting with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori over the killing of some officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army in Delta State recently.

Naija News reports Governor Oborevwori was at the State House in Abuja to brief the President on developments.

Speaking after his meeting with the President, the Governor told journalists that the situation had been brought under control and the hoodlums who killed the sixteen soldiers in Okuoma community, Ughelli South council area of the state last week would be brought to justice.

Oborevwori added that plans have been put in place to forestall a reoccurrence of such attacks.

He, however, refused to confirm the report of reprisal attacks allegedly carried out by the military and the number of casualties, saying that, being a security issue, there are certain things he cannot say in public.

The Delta State Governor added that he met with the security heads in Bomadi on Monday but has been unable to meet with the community involved because the place of the incident is completely deserted.

President Bola Tinubu has forwarded an executive bill seeking to provide new salaries and allowances for judicial officers and workers in the country to the House of Representatives.

The bill was read on the floor of the House by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen during plenary on Tuesday, March 19.

According to the letter read by the Speaker, President Tinubu said the bill seeks to prescribe improved salaries and allowances as well as other fringe benefits for judicial officers and workers.

The Executive bill forwarded by the President is titled “A Bill for an Act to Prescribe the Salaries, Allowances and Fringe Benefits of Judicial Office Holders in Nigeria and for Related Matters”.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has stated that those responsible for the massacre of 16 officers and men of the 181 Amphibious Battalion at Okuama in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta are not from Niger Delta.

Akpabio disclosed this on Tuesday during a debate on two merged motions by Senators Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, APC, Katsina Central and Edeh Dafinone, APC, Delta Central.

He said that the youths who killed the Soldiers may be mercenaries, adding that the country is not at war.

“I don’t think they are from the Niger Delta, they may be mercenaries,” he said.

The embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has vowed that the worrisome rise in insecurity in the South East will end two minutes after his release.

Naija News reports that Kanu, who has been in the custody of the Department of State Services since his arrest in 2021, made this comment after the Federal High Court in Abuja refused to grant his fresh bail request on Tuesday.

He alleged that some top government officials were complicit and making money from insecurity in the region.

Nnamdi Kanu boasted that nobody could question his authority in the Southeast region.

He said that the worsening security situation in the region would end two minutes after his release.

The Senate has asked the Federal Government to immediately compensate the families of the 16 murdered army officers and soldiers.

The request was made during a session on Tuesday, as the senators observed a minute silence in honour of the military personnel who lost their lives last week Thursday in Okuama Community, Delta State.

During the session, a motion of urgent importance on the killing of the Nigerian Army personnel and the necessity for an urgent investigation was moved by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua.

After adopting the motion, the Senate directed the Committees on Army, Navy and Defence, to liaise with the Nigerian Army to investigate the matter.

The Red Chamber also urged the federal government to ensure that those responsible for the heinous crime are identified, apprehended, and made to face the full consequences of their actions through a fair and transparent legal process.

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has again been denied bail.

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja denied bail to the IPOB leader during the resumed hearing on Tuesday.

The court, however, ordered an accelerated hearing of the case involving the embattled IPOB leader, who is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony.

Kanu, who was brought to the court, has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his arrest in June 2021.

Delivering the ruling, Justice Nyako held that the court would only grant an accelerated hearing in the matter and ordered the prosecution to call its first witness.

Counsel for Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor, expressed his displeasure over the ruling, saying that the IPOB leader’s legal team cannot go on with the proceedings if not given an opportunity to speak with their client.

Ejimakor added that it has been difficult to have a meeting with Kanu in the custody of the DSS, as their conversations was always monitored and Kanu is still wearing the same outfit which the court ordered to be changed.

The Edo State House of Assembly has instructed Justice Daniel Okungbowa, the state Chief Judge, to establish a seven-member panel to probe the accusations against the State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.

The assembly alleges that the deputy governor engaged in misconduct and disclosed confidential government information to the public.

The panel’s primary responsibility is to investigate these allegations comprehensively and provide appropriate recommendations.

Naija News understands that the brief house meeting was chaired by the Speaker, RT Hon Blessing Agbebaku.

It could be recalled that the Edo State House of Assembly initiated an impeachment process against Shaibu a few days ago, alleging constitutional violations.

Former Governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswam, has criticized the current administration led by the All Progressives Congress (APC), stating that it lacks direction and that all its economic, political, and social policies have failed.

Naija News reports that the former governor made this remark while appearing on Arise Television’s News program.

Suswan advocated for a viable alternative with serious and focused leadership, emphasizing his potential to provide such leadership.

Suswan reflected on President Buhari’s tenure, emphasizing the contrasting outcomes between his promises of change and the perceived decline in the country’s condition during his eight years in office, prompting Nigerians to evaluate their welfare under his leadership.

He compared economic indicators under Buhari with those during the administration of former President Jonathan, suggesting that many Nigerians preferred the latter’s era.

Additionally, Suswan discussed the internal conflicts within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) surrounding Atiku Abubakar’s nomination as the party’s flagbearer, revealing a rift among governors who felt marginalized in the process.

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu, is committed to tackling the issue of insecurity in the country.

Naija News recalls that on March 8, bandits invaded the LEA Primary and Junior Secondary School, Kuriga, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and abducted at least 312 students and a principal, Abubakar Isah, in broad daylight.

Also, on Sunday night, bandits kidnapped at least 86 persons in Tantatu and Aguba communities in the Kufana District of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

However, speaking during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, Sani said Tinubu is worried about the level of insecurity in the state.

The Kaduna Governor noted that he speaks with Tinubu twice daily about the security situation in the state and the service chiefs were committed to ending insecurity in Nigeria.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mike Ozekhome, has said the country needs a new constitution rather than an amendment to the 1999 Constitution.

Ozekhome stated that no amount of amendment can cure the flaws in the 1999 constitution following the set-up of Committees to review and amend the country’s law by the National Assembly.

He said this on Monday during a National Constitutional dialogue in Lagos in honour of the late Ben Nwabueze, the Pioneer Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

The senior lawyer asserted that military leaders handed over the current constitution to Nigerians and that a new constitution should be created through a referendum.

Ozkehome added that a new constitution will make provisions for the creation of state police, stating that the argument for abuse of state police is not tenable.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.