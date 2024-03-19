Compensate Families Of Slain Army Officers, Soldiers – Senate Tells FG

The Senate has asked the Federal Government to immediately compensate the families of the 16 murdered army officers and soldiers.

The request was made during a session on Tuesday, as the senators observed a minute silence in honour of the military personnel who lost their lives last week Thursday in Okuama Community, Delta State.

During the session, a motion of urgent importance on the killing of the Nigerian Army personnel and the necessity for an urgent investigation was moved by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua.

After adopting the motion, the Senate directed the Committees on Army, Navy and Defence, to liaise with the Nigerian Army to investigate the matter.

The Red Chamber also urged the federal government to ensure that those responsible for the heinous crime are identified, apprehended, and made to face the full consequences of their actions through a fair and transparent legal process.

Recall that 16 Nigerian Army officers and soldiers were killed in the Okuama community in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State last week while on a peace mission at Okuoma community in Delta state.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), in a statement on Monday, said the slain army personnel included the Commanding Officer of 181 Amphibious Battalion, two majors, one captain, and 12 personnel of the battalion.

DHQ also released the names and ranks of the slain officers and soldiers.