Identities Of 16 Army Officers, Soldiers Killed In Delta Revealed

The Nigerian Army has released the identities of the 16 Nigerian Army officers and soldiers killed in the Okuama community in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State.

Naija News reported that the army personnel comprising a Lieutenant Colonel, two majors, one captain, and 12 soldiers were killed by youths while on a peace mission at Okuoma community in Delta state.

It was gathered that the slain officers and soldiers were attached to the 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Arm, which included the Commanding Officer of 181 Amphibious Battalion.

The lifeless bodies of the army officers and soldiers had been retrieved by the Nigerian Army after they had responded to a distress call after a communal clash between the Okuoma and Okoloba communities in the South-South state.

In a post via his official X handle alongside a photo collage on Monday evening, the Nigerian Army released the photos and names of the slain personnel.

“REST IN PEACE OUR FALLEN HEROES,” the Nigerian Army wrote.

Some of the victims included Lt Colonel AH Ali, (the Command Officer, 181 Amphibious Battalion, Nigerian Army).

– Maj SD Shafa (N/13976)

– Maj DE Obi (N/14395)

– Capt U Zakari (N/16348)

– SSgt Yahaya Saidu (#3NA/36/2974)

– Cpl Yahaya Danbaba (1ONA/65/7274)

– Col Kabiru Bashir (11NA/66/9853)

– LCol Bulus Haruna (16NA/TS/5844)

– Lal Sole Opeyemi (17NA/760719)

– LCpl Bello Anas (17NA/76/290)

– LCpl Hamman Peter (NA/T82653)

– LCpl Ibrahim Abdullahi (18NA/77/1191)

– Pte Alhaji Isah (17NA/76/6079)

– Pte Clement Francis (19NA/78/0911)

– Pte Abubakar Ali (19NA/78/2162)

– Pte Ibrahim Adamu (19NA/78/6079)

– Pte Adamu Ibrahim (21NA/80/4795)

