Army Captain, Two Majors, 12 Soldiers Killed In Delta Communal Clash

Sixteen Nigerian soldiers on a peace mission were surrounded by youths and killed on Thursday, in Okuoma Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta state.

The Director of Information at the Defence Headquarters, Tukur Gusau, made this known in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the unfortunate incident occurred when the troops responded to a distress call after the communal crisis between the Okuama and Okoloba communities both in Delta State.

The statement reads: “The troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, while on a peace mission to Okuoma community in BOMADI LGA of Delta State were surrounded by some community youths and killed on Thursday, 14 March 2024.

“The reinforcement team led by the Commanding officer was also attacked, leading to the death of the Commanding officer, two Majors, one Captain, and 12 Soldiers.”

Gusau added that some suspects have been arrested over the incident, and that the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, has directed an immediate investigation.

He also said the incident has been reported to the Delta State government.

“However, the military remains focused and committed to its mandate of maintaining peace and security in the country.

“So far, a few arrests have been made while steps are in place to unravel the motive behind the attack. Additional details later.”