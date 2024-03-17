JUST IN: Military Makes Fresh Move Over Killing Of 16 Soldiers In Delta

The Nigerian military has taken a drastic step by deploying armoured vehicles to Bomadi, the headquarters of Bomadi Local Government Area in Delta State, following the gruesome killing of its personnel recently.

Recall that multiple soldiers who were on a peace and rescue mission in Okuama community, located in Ughelli South Local Government Area were murdered last week, a development that has generated mixed reactions among concerned Nigerians.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Sunday (today), however, revealed that military personnel and more than three armoured vehicles crossed the Bomadi Bridge in the evening, possibly heading towards the creeks.

Reports are that the soldiers who were previously sent to the Okuama community have continued to demolish houses in the area as a result of the loss of their comrades last week.

According to Vanguard, a source from the community confirmed on Sunday evening that the military is currently occupying Okuama and has demolished several houses.

“As I’m talking to you right now, soldiers are there and they continue the demolition of buildings in the community, and I don’t think they would leave very so soon.

“They usually come to our community to buy some stuff and go back to Okuama,” the source reportedly said.

Meanwhile, President, Bola Tinubu, on Sunday condemned the attack on military officers in Delta State, on Thursday.

President Tinubu in his reaction to the incident vowed that those who were responsible for the killing of army personnel in Delta state will not go unpunished.

Naija News had earlier reported that some personnel of the Nigerian army — comprising a lieutenant colonel, two majors, one captain, and 12 soldiers — were killed by youths while on a peace mission at Okuoma, Bomadi LGA of Delta state.

In a statement signed by the president on Sunday, he said the chief of defence staff has been granted full authority to bring to justice anybody found to be responsible for the “unconscionable crime”.

Tinubu described the killing of the army personnel as a wicked act, adding that any attack on them is a direct attack on the nation.