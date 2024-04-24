Gen Diya Urges Public To Report Soldiers Who Torture Civilians With Dreadlocks

Bridge Commander in charge of 14 Brigade Ohafia, Brigadier Gen. Olusola Diya, has emphasised the importance of reporting any soldier or military personnel found torturing citizens due to their dreadlocks.

During the 33rd edition of the Social Media seminar, Brigadier Gen. Diya addressed media practitioners and social media influencers in Aba, Abia State.

The Brigade Commander, in response to a query regarding the constitutionality of military personnel’s actions towards commuters with dreadlocks at checkpoints, asserted that as there is no legislation mandating a dress code for citizens, it is erroneous for military personnel to enforce nonexistent laws through torture.

He clarified that despite the common association of dreadlock hairstyles with internet fraudsters, there is no law prohibiting individuals from sporting dreadlocks.

He emphasised that soldiers targeting innocent citizens based on their choice of hairstyle constitutes a violation of people’s rights.

The Brigade Commander threatened severe sanctions against any military personnel found harassing commuters at checkpoints over their dreadlocks.

Brigadier Gen. Diya said, “Any soldier found arresting people with dreadlocks will be dealt with. Once you see any soldier engaging in such unprofessional conduct, please get us his name and the checkpoint and see what we will do.“

Brigadier Gen. Diya addressed concerns regarding the recent alleged torture to the death of hotel staff in Umuahia, stating that the soldiers involved have been arrested and will face trial, expressing apologies for the unprofessional behaviour and assuring justice.