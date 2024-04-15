Ex-Senate President, Lawan Reacts As Soldiers Allegedly Kill Three ‘Innocent’ Civilians In Yobe

Advertisement

Former President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has reacted to the alleged killing of three innocent civilians by soldiers in Gashu’a, the headquarters of Bade Local Government Area in Yobe State.

According to reports, the soldiers, on Sunday, fired indiscriminately at groups of protesters who were approaching their ‘Stop-And-Search’ checkpoint near Gashua Bridge.

Naija News learnt that the protesters were demonstrating against the alleged killing of a tricycle operator by soldiers in Gashu’a on Sunday.

Three civilians lost their lives in the incident, while 12 others were injured and taken to the Federal Medical Centre Nguru for treatment.

In a statement he personally signed on Sunday, Senator Lawan urged the military authorities to conduct an immediate investigation into the tragic incident.

As the Senator representing Yobe North in the Upper legislative chamber and the current chair of the Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Lawan emphasized the need for the Nigerian Army to ensure that those responsible for these acts of violence are held accountable.

He said, “Gashua community has always been a peaceful place with calm people, who always give support and cooperate with the military, paramilitary, and, indeed, all government agents operating in the town.”

Lawan urged the residents to remain calm, stating that he had already consulted with military officials to guarantee that the perpetrators would be caught and punished in accordance with the law. He stressed that justice would prevail.

The legislator also pledged to oversee the care of all injured individuals.

“I am deeply saddened by Sunday’s tragic event that took place in Gashua, Yobe State, where soldiers allegedly killed three innocent civilians who were amongst those protesting the killing of a tricycle operator by the soldiers.

“I call on the military authorities to swiftly investigate and bring to justice those responsible for the killings. It is imperative that those behind these senseless acts of violence are held accountable for their actions. Justice must be served for the victims and their families.

“Accordingly, I have waded into the issue by contacting the Bade Local Government Chairman and Commanding Officer for an hourly brief to keep me abreast of developments. I have also taken responsibility for the treatment of all the 12 persons who sustained various forms of injuries from attack by the soldiers.

“I urge the community of Gashua in Bade local government area, to remain calm and peaceful in the midst of this tragedy.

“I stand in solidarity and unity with the residents of Gashu’a during this difficult time to mourn the loss of innocent lives. Together, we can honour the memories of the lives lost and work towards a more peaceful and just society for all.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those who died during this tragic incident. May the souls of the deceased rest in Aljannatul Firdaus,” Leadership quoted Senator Lawan’s statement.