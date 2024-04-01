Soldiers Kill 11 Terrorists In Zamfara, Katsina Raids

Advertisement

The Nigerian Army has reported the successful elimination of 11 terrorists during coordinated operations in Zamfara and Katsina States.

Naija News reports that the operations, aimed at dismantling the enclaves of terrorist kingpins, resulted in the death of terrorists and the recovery of weapons.

The Army disclosed this achievement in a post on X on Monday, detailing the outcomes of its counter-terrorism efforts.

“Nigerian Army troops deployed for Counterterrorism and Counterinsurgency operations in Katsina and Zamfara States, in a series of coordinated operations, have raided terrorists’ enclaves, resulting in the elimination of a significant number of terrorists,” the post read.

In Zamfara, the focus was on the hideout of a notorious terrorist leader, Hassan Yantagwaye, located in Tsafe Local Government Area.

The operation, which took place on March 29, 2024, saw a fierce gun battle that ended with the neutralization of three terrorists and the seizure of a large cache of arms and ammunition.

“During the operation, troops overpowered the terrorists in an ensuing gun battle, neutralizing 3 of them and recovering a large cache of arms and ammunition. Troops also destroyed the terrorists’ camps,” the Army reported.

The operation extended to Katsina State on March 30, 2024, where troops engaged terrorists in several locations within Faskari Local Government Area.

The encounter led to the death of eight terrorists and the recovery of weapons, including three locally fabricated guns, military uniforms, and stolen grains.

Additionally, the Army’s efforts in curbing violence and illegal activities spanned to Ebonyi and Ogun States. In Ebonyi, armed militias were encountered and overpowered by troops, resulting in the capture of one militia member along with an AK-47 rifle and ammunition.

Meanwhile, in Ogun State, troops intercepted a car carrying 441 wraps of substances suspected to be cannabis sativa, following the smugglers’ abandonment of the vehicle.