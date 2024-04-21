Troops Currently Trailing Terrorists Responsible For Soldiers’ Killing In Niger State – Army

The Nigerian Army has intensified its efforts to track down terrorists responsible for the deadly ambush in Niger State, which resulted in the death of six soldiers.

Naija News reports that the tragic incident unfolded on Friday night in the communities of Roro, Karaga, and Rumace, within Bassa Ward of Shiroro Local Government Area.

Tragically, during the ambush, a captain was also reported to have been abducted by the assailants.

The spokesperson for the Nigerian Army, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, confirmed that the soldiers were ambushed while conducting a fighting patrol to Karaga Village.

In a statement released on Sunday, Nwachukwu detailed the confrontation, noting that the troops engaged in a fierce battle with the attackers, managing to eliminate several terrorists and capture some of their equipment.

“Troops gallantly fought through the ambush and eliminated several of the terrorists as well as captured some of their equipment,” he said.

Despite their valour, Nwachukwu stated that the army suffered significant losses.

“Sadly, the troops suffered a temporary setback as six personnel, comprising two officers and four soldiers, paid the supreme price,” Nwachukwu added.

Nwachukwu disclosed that the Army is currently pursuing the surviving terrorists who fled the scene.

He reassured the public of the Army’s commitment to avenging the losses and emphasized ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of Niger State residents.

Nwachukwu further disclosed that the next of kin of the fallen soldiers have been notified, and funeral rites have been conducted for the deceased Muslim personnel with the consent of their families.