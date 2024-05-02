Nigerian Army Set To Acquire Ambush Protected Vehicles – COAS

The Nigerian Army has announced that it will receive several mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles within the next few weeks.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja revealed this while speaking to troops during a familiarization tour at the 23 Brigade in Gibson Jalo Cantonment, located in Yola, Adamawa State.

The Army chief, while praising President Bola Tinubu for his administration’s support in the Army’s transformation, highlighted that the anticipated delivery was integral to the agenda aimed at revitalizing the army.

Lagbaja noted that significant efforts have been made to tackle insecurity in previously troubled regions like the South-South, South-East, and North-Central.

He emphasised that the most persistent challenges in the North-West and parts of the North-East are currently being actively addressed.

Lagbaja said, “The current government, in its effort to reposition the Army is doing a lot. In the next few weeks, we are expecting mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles to enhance the conduct of our operations nationwide.

“With the support we are getting from Mr President, putting everything together, in the foreseeable future, I see the security situation across Nigeria improve tremendously.”

Speaking directly to the troops, the COAS clarified that his visit was aimed at understanding their living conditions and operations firsthand, ensuring them that the challenges would be dealt with while motivating them to remain diligent.

“I want to encourage you to be unrelenting in the discharge of your duties. Is it anti-banditory? Is it counter-terrorism? Is it normal internal security operations? Whatever task you are given, you should take it as a duty that must be discharged creditably. The Army will address the challenges that confront you and your family,” the Army chief assured the troops.