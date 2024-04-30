Army Nabs Suspected Human Trafficker In Lagos

The Nigerian Army’s 81 Division has successfully apprehended a suspected human trafficker, Olushola Areke, in Lagos following a well-coordinated intelligence operation. The arrest was confirmed by the division’s spokesperson, Lt. Col. Olabisi Ayeni, during a press briefing on Monday.

Naija News disclosed that Lt. Col. Ayeni detailed that the arrest came after actionable intelligence indicated that Areke was allegedly involved in the kidnapping of Miss Fayoke Kunle, a 22-year-old woman.

According to Ayeni, the suspect had initially promised to secure employment for Miss Kunle in Oshodi, Lagos, a premise on which the victim’s mother, Mrs. Ainor Kunle, had trusted the suspect with her daughter.

Contrary to the employment promise, Areke reportedly transported Miss Kunle to Kano, where the young woman realized she was potentially being trafficked to Libya.

Miss Kunle managed to escape her captors and returned to Lagos on April 23, 2024, where she reported her ordeal to the authorities.

“In her courageous escape and subsequent report, Miss Kunle exposed the suspect’s illicit activities, leading to a swift military response,” said Ayeni.

The suspect was arrested at a designated meeting point in Lagos, where she was allegedly planning to gather other victims. Following the arrest, both Areke and the victim were handed over to the Ajah Police Command for further investigation and legal processing.

Lt. Col. Ayeni highlighted the Army’s commitment to combating human trafficking and ensuring the safety of civilians.

“This arrest underscores our dedication to rooting out criminal elements that exploit vulnerable individuals,” he stated.

The Ajah Police Command is currently conducting a detailed investigation into the case to uncover any additional accomplices or networks involved in this trafficking ring.

The police have urged the public to come forward with any information that could assist in their ongoing inquiries.

The community has been reassured that security forces, including the Nigerian Army and local police, are intensifying efforts to dismantle human trafficking networks and prevent the exploitation of individuals within the region.