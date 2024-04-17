Army Detain Soldiers For Allegedly Stealing Cables At Dangote Refinery

Two Nigerian Army officials have been arrested for stealing armoured cables from the Dangote Refinery, as announced by the Nigerian Army on Wednesday.

Naija News reports that the incident, deemed “totally unacceptable and highly regrettable” by the Army’s top brass, has raised concerns over discipline within the ranks.

The soldiers were apprehended on Sunday at the main gate of the Dangote facility, in possession of 897 precut armoured cables, while attempting to exit in an Acura jeep.

The spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, expressed deep concern regarding the breach of ethics and values represented by this incident.

According to Maj. Gen. Nwachukwu’s statement the arrest was facilitated by “the proactive intervention of vigilant troops and private security operatives on duty at the refinery.”

Nwachukwu emphasized that the actions of the two soldiers do not reflect the standards and principles upheld by the Nigerian Army.

Further details revealed by Nwachukwu suggest a contractor known only as ‘Mr. Smart’ hired the soldiers to retrieve cables left behind at the refinery.

However, as they neared a security checkpoint, Smart reportedly exited the vehicle and fled the scene, leaving the soldiers to face the consequences alone.

Nwachukwu further disclosed that investigation was ongoing to determine the full extent of the involvement of the detained soldiers in the theft.

The Nigerian Army reassured the public that it would impose appropriate disciplinary measures on the culprits, underscoring that it does not condone any acts of criminality among its personnel.