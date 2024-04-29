Dangote Reveals Plan For Petrol, Others In Nigeria

Dangote Industries Limited has announced its strategic goal of achieving Nigeria’s self-sufficiency in crucial economic sectors, including cement, agriculture, mining, and petroleum.

This declaration was made by the Regional Sales Director of Dangote Cement Plc for Lagos/Ogun, Tunde Mabogunje, during the celebrated Dangote Day at the 2024 Gateway International Trade Fair in Abeokuta.

Mabogunje emphasized the conglomerate’s commitment to fostering the manufacturing sector over importation, aiming to enhance economic growth and reduce dependency on foreign goods.

“Our focus is to bolster Nigeria’s capacity to produce what it consumes, particularly in sectors where we operate, to aid in stabilizing the economy and creating job opportunities,” he stated.

Mabogunje noted that the trade fair’s theme: “Achieving Economic Prosperity Through Business Connection, Trade and Investment”, resonated with the Dangote Group as “we are focused on manufacturing of goods rather than importation thus making us of the abundant raw materials for such products in Nigeria.”

He said that their vast investments across many sectors had been adding value to raw materials and transforming them into finished products.

Mabogunje further said, “Our food subsidiaries, Dangote Sugar Refinery, NASCON Allied Industries (Dangote Salt) and Dangote Rice, are providing jobs through various schemes. Dangote Sugar Refinery, through its out-grower and backward integration schemes, has provided jobs to thousands of farmers in the host communities.

“The coming of Dangote Fertiliser has to a great extent helped to change the face of agriculture in Nigeria. Dangote Fertiliser within the short period it commenced operations has already become one of the market leaders.”

The Ogun State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OGUNCCIMA), which spoke at the event, described the Dangote Group as the driving force behind the Gateway International Trade Fair.

The President of OGUNCCIMA, Engr Mike Akingbade, said, “A special commendation must be given to Dangote Industries Limited which has remained the major sponsor of the Gateway International Trade Fair for many years. The committed support of the Dangote Group is the elixir with which the trade fair is activated and OGUNCCINA is eternally grateful for the wonderful gesture of the company.”

He emphasised that forging robust business connections, participating in trade activities and making strategic investments would unlock new markets, stimulate economic growth and enhance overall prosperity.