Truck Passengers Beat Customs Officer To Death In Katsina

A customs officer along Katsina-Dankama road in Kaita Local Government Area of the state has reportedly been lynched by passengers of a truck in the area.

Naija News learnt that the incident happened on Wednesday morning at Gamjin Makaho village, along Dankama road.

According to Daily Trust, the Customs officers had asked the truck driver conveying people to Dankama town to stop, but he refused.

However, one of the armed customs officers reportedly pulled the trigger, and a bullet allegedly hit one of the passengers in the waist.

The truck driver eventually stopped, and the passengers disembarked to confront the customs officers, pouncing on the shooter.

It was gathered that the passengers eventually killed the customs officer, whose name and rank could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

The victim, identified as Bashir Na-Buzuwa, a 27-year-old man and native of Doro town in Bindawa LGA, residing at Zanguna in Katsina city, was said to have also died from the gunshot wound.

Confirming the incident, the Customs Public Relations Officer in Katsina State, SC Tahir Balarabe, said the Service would issue an official statement on the incident, adding that they were trying to evacuate the remains of their colleague.