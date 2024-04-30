Junior Pope: Corpse Of Nollywood Sound Engineer Buried At River Bank Exhumed (Photos)

The remains of the late Nollywood sound engineer, Precious Ofurum, who lost his life in a boat accident alongside popular actor, John Paul Odonwodo, better known as Junior Pope, has been exhumened from the river bank.

Naija News recalls that Junior Pope and four movie crew members passed away on April 10 when their boat capsized in Anam River in Anambra State while returning from a movie shoot.

Precious was initially buried at the river bank after his corpse was recovered.

However, Precious corpse was exhumed on Tuesday and transported back to his home town in Rivers state for final burial.

Photos which emerged online showed the remains being exhumed by some individuals who carried his corpse in a coffin to a car set to transport it back home.

Meanwhile, the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas has disclosed that the mother of late Junior Pope is of the opinion that there was foul play surrounding her son’s death.

Speaking during a recent interview, the AGN president spoke about Junior Pope’s Cameroonian mother, who believes her son was killed.

Rollas noted that this resulted from rumours peddled on social media.

According to Emeka Rollas, CPR was conducted on Junior Pope immediately he was brought out of the water after being under for more than four hours.