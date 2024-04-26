Junior Pope’s Mother Believes He Was Killed – Emeka Rollas

The president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas has disclosed that the mother of late Junior Pope is of the opinion that there was foul play surrounding her son’s death.

Recall that the deceased, alongside four other crew members, lost his life in a boat mishap.

The unfortunate accident occured while they were commuting via water for Adanma Luke’s forthcoming movie, The Other Side of Life.

Speaking during a recent interview, the AGN president spoke about Junior Pope’s Cameroonian mother, who believes her son was killed.

Rollas noted that this resulted from rumours peddled on special media.

He said, “I was with his mother yesterday, and all the rumors online are making her feel that her son was killed. I had to let her know that I was also supposed to be in the boat.”

According to Emeka Rollas, CPR was conducted on Junior Pope immediately he was brought out of the water after being under for more than four hours.

“Anybody that said they didn’t perform CPR on Jnr Pope is a liar. He was brought out dead after spending over 4 hours under the water,” he added.