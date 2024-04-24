Why You Should Marry Your Colleague In The Nollywood Industry – Uche Ogbodo Reveals

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, has advised her single colleagues seeking life partners to look within the movie industry.

Naija News reports that the thespian offered the advice in a post on her Instagram page.

According to Uche, single people are in abundance in the Nollywood industry.

The mother of two noted that marrying from the film industry is essential because their colleague understand the job more than an outsider.

Uche Ogbodo also made a case for females in the movie industry, saying they are the best wives.

She wrote, “My advice to Nollywood actors or actresses looking for a life partner. LOOK WITHIN THE INDUSTRY, Husband full there, wife full. Marry yourselves. Your fellow actor understands you and your job better than an outsider. Besides Nollywood actresses make the best wives. Argue with yourself if you no gree.

“Make You for No Old Where you Dey find Husband or Wife ooo ! Just a Piece of Advice. Me Sef nah Nollywood Actor I marry . A Word is Better for the Wise.”

Meanwhile, Uche Ogbodo has stated that Nollywood producer, Adanma Luke, on whose movie set Junior Pope and three others died recently, is not “careless.”

Naija News reports that Luke had come under heavy backlash following the boat mishap that led to the death of the actor and the movie crew.

Many berated the producer for failing to offer life Jackets to her cast and crew.

Her action was described as careless.

However, during an exchange with fans on her Instagram page, Ogbodo insisted that Luke is not careless, stressing that “mistakes” happen even in Hollywood.