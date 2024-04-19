Junior Pope: Adanma Luke Is Not Careless, Mistakes Happen — Uche Ogbodo

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has stated that Nollywood producer, Adanma Luke, on whose movie set Junior Pope and three others died recently, is not “careless.”

Naija News reports that Luke had come under heavy backlash following the boat mishap that led to the death of the actor and the movie crew.

Many berated the producer for failing to offer life Jackets to her cast and crew.

Her action was described as careless.

However, during an exchange with fans on her Instagram page, Ogbodo insisted that Luke is not careless, stressing that “mistakes” happen even in Hollywood.

Ogbodo shared a picture of the embattled producer with the caption: “The strongest woman, determined, kind, and soft at heart. Neefe, your life is with you. See this one through. God gat you for life.”

In the comment section, one @miss_airlaa advised Ogbodo not to get involved in the matter, even if the woman in question was her friend, or else she would be scapegoated.

Replying to the comment, Ogbodo wrote: “She [Adanma Luke] is not a careless producer, only mistakes happen, even on Hollywood sets.”