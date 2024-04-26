Nollywood Veteran, Ogunjimi Is Dead

Nollywood icon, Ganiyu Oyeyemi, popularly known as Ogunjimi, has passed away, leaving the Nigerian film industry in grief again.

Naija News reports that the news of the veteran Yoruba Actor emerged on social media on Friday.

The sad announcement was made by fellow Yoruba actor Kunle Afod via his Instagram page.

In his tribute, Afod said: “We tried our best, but God loves you more.

“May his soul rest in peace. Baba Ogunjinmi, RIP, Sun re oooo.”

At the time of writing this report, the cause of death has not yet been ascertained.

Naija News reports that Ogunjimi’s death is coming barely three days after another veteran in the industry, Pa Zulu Adigwe, was reported dead.

Adigwe reportedly passed away on the evening of Tuesday, April 23rd. Movie producer Stanley Nwoke, aka Stanley Ontop, posted the news of his demise on his Instagram page.

He announced the death of the actor and mentioned that the cause of his passing is still unknown.

Stanley wrote: “I regret to announce the passing on a veteran actor. What caused his death is yet to be reviewed. Rest in peace, good actor.”

Adigwe began acting at the age of seven. He made his earliest television appearance in Baci and Company, taking over the lead role from Albert Egbe.

His debut movie, Blood of the Orphan, earned him praise. In 2004, he starred in Living Abroad alongside Ernest Asuzu, Emeka Enyiocha, and Anne Njemanze.

In 2019, he portrayed Pascal Nworie in Living in Bondage: Breaking Free.

The death of Adigwe would add to the growing list of actors who have passed away.

Over the past four months, Nollywood has lost six of its own, including Sisi Quadri, Mr. Ibu, Amaechi Muonagor, Andy Best, Jumoke Aderounmu, and Junior Pope.

Junior Pope drowned in the Anam River in Anambra State while returning from a movie shoot.