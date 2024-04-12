Junior Pope: Anambra Police Recover Three More Bodies

Advertisement

The Anambra State Police Command has successfully recovered the bodies of three remaining victims from the devastating boat accident that occurred last Wednesday on the River Niger.

The confirmation of this recovery was announced in a press statement by the state police spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, on Friday.

The tragic incident, which claimed the lives of popular Nollywood actor Junior Pope and four others, occurred as the boat was returning from a film location in Anambra West Local Government Area to its takeoff point in Asaba, Delta State.

The boat, one of two carrying a movie crew, met with disaster along the busy waterway, leading to a significant loss within the entertainment community.

In light of the accident, the Actors Guild of Nigeria has taken a firm stance, prohibiting its members from participating in film productions involving riverine areas or boat rides, underscoring the risks associated with such activities.

SP Ikenga further stated that the Marine Police unit conducted the recovery operation, finding the last three bodies late Thursday evening.

Alongside this update, he issued a stern warning to all waterway users in the state to heighten their safety awareness.

The police urged commuters to avoid risky behaviours that could endanger their lives and those of others while transiting on water.

He said, “The two of the bodies were recovered on Thursday, April 11, 2024, while the last was washed in by the tide this morning.

“All the bodies have been deposited in the hospital mortuary in Asaba while the President of the Guild of Actors and Actresses has been notified of the recovery.

“The CP promised an expedited investigation into the sad accident that claimed the lives of five actors. He also commended the Command’s Marine Unit and its Commander for dedication to duty.”