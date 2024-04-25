Photo: 60-Year-Old Man Reportedly Tortured To Death In Anambra

A 60-year-old man, simply identified as Kenneth, has been reportedly tortured to death by unidentified men over a property dispute in Nza Ozubulu, Anambra State.

Naija News learnt that Kenneth had sold a water tank in the family house to address some family issues, an act that allegedly prompted his younger brother to arrest him with the help of a vigilante group.

According to PUNCH, Human Rights Advocate, Harrison Gwamnishu, who reported the incident, called on Governor Charles Soludo to ensure that justice is served on the case.

Kenneth reportedly endured hours of torture in the video obtained by the aforementioned publication as he repeatedly pleaded with his assailants, while they accused him of theft.

The victim, who had his hands tied behind his back, was physically assaulted by two individuals wielding sticks before he tragically succumbed to death.

Harrison Gwamnishu said, “I wish to call on Governor Soludo and Anambra State Police to act accordingly and ensure these perpetrators don’t escape justice.

“Currently, his wife and children are subjected to fear and intimidation as they have vowed to deal with them if they continue to seek justice for the death of Mr. Kenneth.”

“Ndi Nza Ozubulu, Anambra State, stop shying away from this case and protect the deceased’s wife and children.”