Veteran Nollywood Actor, Zulu Adigwe Is Dead

Nollywood actor Pa Zulu Adigwe reportedly passed away on the evening of Tuesday, April 23rd.

Naija News reports that movie producer Stanley Nwoke, aka Stanley Ontop, posted the news of his demise on his Instagram page.

He announced the death of the actor and mentioned that the cause of his passing is still unknown.

Stanley wrote: “I regret to announce the passing on a veteran actor. What caused his death is yet to be reviewed. Rest in peace, good actor.”

Adigwe began acting at the age of seven. He made his earliest television appearance in Baci and Company, taking over the lead role from Albert Egbe.

His debut movie, Blood of the Orphan, earned him praise. In 2004, he starred in Living Abroad alongside Ernest Asuzu, Emeka Enyiocha, and Anne Njemanze.

In 2019, he portrayed Pascal Nworie in Living in Bondage: Breaking Free.

The death of Adigwe would add to the growing list of actors who have passed away.

Over the past four months, Nollywood has lost six of its own, including Sisi Quadri, Mr. Ibu, Amaechi Muonagor, Andy Best, Jumoke Aderounmu, and Junior Pope.

Junior Pope drowned in the Anam River in Anambra State while returning from a movie shoot.

Actress Jumoke Aderounmu, known for her role in Funke Akindele’s TV series, passed away at age 40.

Veteran actor Amaechi Muonagor succumbed to kidney disease after a year-long battle. Nollywood producer and marketer Ikechukwu Nnadi, also known as Andy Best, passed away after a prolonged illness.

Yoruba actor Sisi Quadri died from kidney-related issues and was laid to rest in his hometown of Iwo, Osun State.

Concurrently, veteran actor Mr. Ibu passed away at Evercare Hospital following a prolonged illness, leaving the industry mourning the loss of a beloved figure who had played a significant role in many childhood memories.