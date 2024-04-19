What Junior Pope Should Have Done After He Was Given A Dirty Life Jacket – Movie Producer

The President of the Association of Movie Producers, Blessing Ebigieson, has shared her thoughts on the boat mishap that claimed the life of Nollywood actor, Junior Pope and four crew members.

Ebigieson opined that the deceased actor ought to have walked out of the movie set or filed a petition after he was given a dirty life jacket on the boat.

Recall that after the unfortunate incident, the producer of the movie, Adanma Luke, alleged that Jnr Pope was given a life jacket before embarking on the boat but he rejected it saying it was dirty.

Reacting to Luke’s submission during an appearance on Arise TV this morning, Ebigueson said the actor should have insisted on not embarking on the journey if he wasn’t satisfied with the life jacket he was given.

She said, ‘’The very first person I called when it happened was the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria and he told me what was going on there. The thing I asked him was this Producer, what is her name? I need to know if she is my member and he told me the name and I found of the person. I spoke with her and she explained everything that happened. She wasn’t there when it happened. She said she was supposed to be there but was going to pick a hard drive and by the time she got there, the incident had happened and when she left, there was somebody in charge of the production, it was the production manager.

“We all know that sometimes these crew members are always afraid of these big celebrities because Production manager told her that they gave Jnr Pope a live jacket on that boat. They were 12 of them. When the boat capsized, seven of them survived. He said they gave him a life jacket, he said it was dirty.

“My thought was, if it was dirty, as a big celebrity like you, what you are supposed to is to say go and wash it or get me a new one or I am not going to move. You can walk out of that set, write a petition against that producer and we will take it up or even get the police and we will get the police to arrest the producer because the producer is sending you on a suicide mission.”