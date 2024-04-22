I Slumped In The Bathroom, Had Two Brain Surgeries – Zack Orji

Veteran Nollywood actor, Zack Orji has opened up on his health challenge.

The thespian spoke on the experience that led to him undergoing two brain surgeries in Nigeria.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television, Orji disclosed that he slumped in the bathroom, leading to a critical medical emergency.

“I slumped in the bathroom, and I can only say that it’s by the grace of God that I’m alive today because I passed out. I was out for like five and a half hours before help came,” Orji shared.

Orji explained that his friend, Bala Ahmed, who was in the UK at the time was alerted by people at his house, prompting a swift response from colleagues who rushed to his aid.

“Benedict Johnson rushed to the house, and I was there on the floor, incoherent. I couldn’t even stand because when he raised me, I slumped again, and he had to call another colleague whom we call Labista. So the two of them lifted me on their shoulders from the second floor to the ground floor and took me to the National Hospital,” Orji recounted.

He said that his wife who was in Lagos at that time flew to Abuja upon receiving the news, and on January 1st, the first surgery was performed by a neurosurgeon, Dr. Biodun Ogungbo.

The actor said after a month scans revealed a residual blood clot, and he had to undergo a second surgery by the same doctor.

Orji noted that he received support from prominent figures, including the President of Nigeria, the President’s wife, the Vice President’s wife, the President’s son, and various ministers.

He said, “But in all of it, I’m grateful to God Almighty and I’m also grateful to so many people who stepped in. The President of Nigeria, the First Lady, the wife to the Vice President, the President’s son, the Minister for Women’s Affairs, the Minister for Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy, the Minister for Works, and a whole lot of other people.

“I was receiving calls from South Africa, from the UK, from the US, from some of them were willing to, they were asking me, how can we help? How can we be of assistance? So it was overwhelming the way people responded to the whole thing.”