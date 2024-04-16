Troops Kill 12 Terrorists, Destroy Camp In Zamfara

Twelve terrorists have been killed and their camps destroyed in a decisive military operation by the Nigerian Army in Zamfara State.

Naija News reports that this operation was part of the continued efforts to combat terrorism and insurgency in the region.

Announcing the development in a statement released on Tuesday, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, noted that the operation was based on credible intelligence regarding the terrorists’ activities in the town of Maru.

He disclosed that the troops conducted a targeted clearance operation to dismantle what was believed to be a major operational base for the terrorists.

“In a fierce gun battle with the terrorists, the gallant troops neutralised 12 of the terrorists, compelling the others to flee,” Major General Nwachukwu reported.

Following the faceoff, the army successfully destroyed the terrorist base.

The operation also led to the recovery of various weapons and items from the terrorists.

“Weapons recovered include one AK-47 rifle, one magazine, 12 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and two locally fabricated guns,” Nwachukwu added.

Additionally, ten motorcycles and eighteen rustled cows were retrieved during the operation, disrupting the logistics and mobility of the terrorist group.

The army spokesperson further reiterated the Nigerian Army’s commitment to the nation’s security and its relentless pursuit to end terrorism and insurgency activities, particularly in the North-West region.

“The Nigerian Army remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens and will continue to take decisive action to curb terrorists’ activities in the North-West,” he stated.