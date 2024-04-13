Suspected Boko Haram Logistics Suppliers Arrested In Borno

Advertisement

Six individuals suspected of being logistics suppliers for Boko Haram have been apprehended by the troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in Mafa LGA of Borno state.

The troops encountered these suspects during a routine search, as reported by a counter-insurgency expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama.

He noted in a publication on Saturday that the suspects were found in possession of a truck loaded with Arabic gum valued at N2 million.

The publication has identified the suspects as Usman Gujja, Abu Hamman Dawud, Ramat Ibrahim, Hala Hadum, Alhaji Kawu, and Bulama Ali Boscoro.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that these suppliers receive items from the terrorists, sell them, and then return the profits to the terrorists.

The suspects have been handed over to the military intelligence unit for further investigation.

This development follows the recent arrest of a suspected Boko Haram terrorist in the Askira Uba community of Borno state.

Meanwhile, suspected Fulani militias reportedly launched a deadly assault on Mandung-Mushu and Kopnanle villages in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, resulting in the tragic deaths of approximately 10 individuals.

Confirming the attack on Saturday, the Chairman of Bokkos Cultural Development Council (BCDC) Vanguard, Barr Farmasum Fuddang, told journalists that the incident happened on the night of Friday, April 12.

Fuddang expressed deep sorrow over the brutal attack, lamenting that despite the presence of security forces such as the DSS, army, and Police, the perpetrators, who were identified as Fulani terrorists, were able to carry out their atrocious actions without facing consequences.

He said: “Under the cover of darkness, more than fifty armed terrorists descended upon the villages of Mandung-Mushu and Kopnanle, targeting innocent, unarmed, and peaceful residents as they slept. The assailants set fire to homes and a place of worship, mercilessly gunning down fleeing civilians while nearby soldiers failed to intervene effectively.

“This brazen attack, which predominantly targeted children, appears to be part of a calculated effort to instil fear and perpetrate further displacement within our communities.”

The chairman strongly denounced the act of terrorism, asserting that it is part of a larger scheme to enforce sharia law and take over their territory.

He clarified that BCDC Vanguard had recently filed a petition with the Department of State Services (DSS) disputing a leaked memo which wrongly accused their community of plotting violence against Fulani settlers.

The chairman emphasized that they firmly denied the validity of the intelligence in the memo, labelling it as false and slanderous.