Terrorist Leaders, Others Killed In Fresh NAF Airstrike In Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) successfully eliminated key terrorist leaders, including Ali Dawud, Bakurah Fallujah, Mallam Ari, and 30 other militants in recent operations in Borno State.

Naija News understands that the operations were carried out by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) airstrikes targeting ISWAP terrorists’ hideouts in Kolleram village near Lake Chad.

In a statement made available to journalists, the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Edward Gabkwet, disclosed that a Battle Damage Assessment confirmed the death of more than 30 terrorists, including high-ranking commanders of the terrorist sects.

Additionally, the airstrikes resulted in the destruction of multiple terrorist assets, such as vehicles, motorcycles, and logistical supplies, significantly degrading their operational capabilities.

“Intelligence gathered after the airstrike further indicated that the aerial bombardment effectively obliterated a key facility within the Kolleram enclave, which served as a hub for the terrorists’ food processing activities, including grinding machines.

“By neutralizing key terrorist figures and destroying their logistical infrastructure, the operation has significantly degraded the capabilities of the ISWAP group in the region,” Gabkwet noted.

He emphasized that the airstrikes’ effectiveness showcased the NAF’s dedication to eliminating terrorism and safeguarding the well-being of Nigerian citizens.

Furthermore, he highlighted that the airstrikes served as a valuable addition to the ongoing operations of ground forces in the Lake Chad region, marking a significant advancement in Nigeria’s battle against terrorism.