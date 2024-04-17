Another Chibok Schoolgirl Rescued In Borno After Ten Years

Another abducted Chibok schoolgirl, Lydia Simon, has been rescued by troops of Operation Desert Sanity III under the North-East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) on Wednesday.

Naija News learned that Lydia was rescued along with her three children by the troops of 82 Division Task Force Battalion in Gwoza LGA of Borno State on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

According to Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad region, intelligence sources revealed that Lydia, who was tagged serial number 68 among the abducted schoolgirls, escaped from the camp of Ali Ngulde in Mandara Mountain where she was held in captivity for several years.

She surrendered to troops of 82 Division Task Force Battalion at Ngoshe in Gwoza Local Government Area (LGA) of the State.

The rescued Chibok girl was five months pregnant and claimed she was from Pemi Town in Chibok LGA.

Recall that April 14, 2024, marks the 10th anniversary of the violent abduction of 276 girls from Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, by Boko Haram insurgents.

While 57 of the girls escaped from their captors in the following days, 16 were later rescued and 107 had at different times been released through negotiations.