Gowon Hints On How Boko Haram Can Be Eliminated

Former Military Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, has emphasized that Boko Haram poses a significant danger to Nigeria’s stability.

According to Gowon, understanding the impact of the terrorist sect first would help in ending their threat to the nation.

Naija News reports that Gowon made these remarks at an event in Abuja where two books authored by Nigeria’s Ambassador to Russia, Professor Abdullahi Y. Shehu, were unveiled.

Gowon said: “Boko Haram has been a threat, perhaps the major threat to the peace and development of Nigeria after the civil war.

“Boko Haram has indeed created a serious problem. After the Civil War, l remember saying, I hope that we will not experience what we went through during that period again. Unfortunately, Boko Haram appeared.”

“Understanding the debilitating impact and the deleterious effect of the insurgency on Nigeria is critical to developing innovative solutions to the problem.

“This also applies to the other security challenges that continue to undermine the stability and progress of Nigeria, including recent incidences of banditry, kidnapping, farmers/herders problem and other violent conflicts as well as other forms being experienced in Nigeria today,” Daily Post quoted the former Military Head of State saying.