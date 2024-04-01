Another Terrorist Leader, Mudi Killed In Kaduna

Advertisement

A notorious terrorist leader, simply identified as Mudi, has been reportedly killed along with his son Murtala.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that Mudi and his son were among the casualties in a clash with a terrorist group known as Jammatu Ansarul Musulmin Biladis Sunna, or Ansaru, and Dogo Gide’s bandit groups at gold mining locations in the Kuyallo area of Birnin Gwari local government area in Kaduna state.

PR Nigeria quoted intelligence sources to have disclosed that the skirmish at the gold mining sites resulted in the demise of numerous terrorists associated with the infamous Dogo Gide, who have been held responsible for numerous large-scale abductions and assaults on villages in the western region of the country.

It was reported that the terrorists are involved in extracting gold from these sites, which is subsequently smuggled out of the country via the Niger Republic.

“A wanted terrorist leader, Mudi, and his son Murtala, on Dogo Gide’s side, lost their lives.

“Dogo Gide’s side also suffered severe losses, including close associates and some family members.

“The rivalry is a battle of supremacy over the control of mining sites.

“There are several gold mining sites in Birnin Gwari. Most mined products are smuggled outside Nigeria into Niger, which implies a strong connection with criminal elements in the Republic of Niger.

“The recent clash draws attention to more rivalry attacks in the days ahead, considering the encroachment of JAS and ISWAP elements in the Northwest,” sources revealed to journalists.