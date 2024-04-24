Why We Sealed UBA Branches In Kaduna – Agency Explains

The Kaduna Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) announced the closure of United Bank for Africa (UBA) branches in the state metropolis due to the alleged non-payment of ₦14.3 million in taxes.

In a statement to the press, the Board Secretary/Legal Adviser for KADIRS, Hajiya Aysha Ahmad, clarified that the enforcement initiative aimed to secure tax compliance throughout the state, particularly focusing on withholding taxes and money agents.

As reported by NAN, she mentioned that the branches of UBA were sealed following the bank’s failure to address demand notices regarding its tax obligations.

“We sent so many demand notices to them. We have asked them to pay the money but they refused, we are left with no other option but to enforce.

“To achieve a target, there is always a starting point. Sealing UBA branches in the state for tax default is our start. We are also going after all other defaulters to get what is due for the state government.

“We served them with demand notices. We have been communicating with their consultant and Headquarters. In fact, they even took us to court and the outcome was like a win-win situation at the tax appeal tribunal.

“The court gave us directives to review our assessment which we did and they did not still comply. It is on the reviewed assessment we are enforcing this morning,” she said.

Ahmad emphasized the importance of voluntary tax compliance and expressed frustration over the persistent non-compliance of defaulters.

However, she mentioned that once the defaulters settle their obligations, the service will lift the seals from their premises.

Additionally, she noted that the enforcement action is part of the effort to reach the ₦120 billion revenue target set by the Kaduna state government.