El-Rufai Fought And Insulted Me For Blocking Access To Loans – Shehu Sani

Former Senator representing Kaduna North Central Senatorial Zone, Shehu Sani has claimed that the erstwhile governor of the state, Nasiru El-Rufai insulted and cursed him publicly.

He made the claim while addressing newsmen recently.

Sani thanked God for revealing the truth between himself and the immediate past governor of the state on the $350 loan.

The Senator explained that he tried his possible best to stop the immediate past governor from placing the state under undue indebtedness.

He explained, “What more would I tell them? I have said all I needed to say. While in office I warned the Kaduna State government against taking loans and even blocked access to such loans.

“Former Governor Nasiru El-Rufai fought me on this, insulted me because of this and even cursed me. I told him then that time will reveal who truly loves the people of Kaduna between myself and him.

“Today he is no longer in power and those he put in place are now condemning his funds’ misappropriation, as well as the loans they secured.”

Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani had complained of his inability to pay workers’ salaries due to the debt burden of $350 million, second only to Lagos State in Nigeria, left behind by his predecessor, El-Rufai.