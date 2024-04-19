Kaduna APC Names Nayamarie Musa as Acting Women Leader

The All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State has named Naymarie Musa as the acting APC Women Leader, succeeding Maryam Sulaiman who was suspended for supporting the El-Rufai administration amidst the state’s debt controversy.

Naija News understands that Musa, previously the party’s Assistant Women Leader, assured journalists at the party Secretariat of her plans to lead an inclusive administration that will strengthen the party for future elections. She emphasized her dedication, integrity, and passion in serving the women of the state.

“My duty and commitment is to consolidate on the ‘Sustain Agenda’ of Governor Uba Sani to deliver effective leadership for new development heights.

“My administration would prioritise the women’s interest and run an effective, accountable and participatory administration,” Daily Post quoted her saying.

Meanwhile, meanwhile, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has revealed why the party did not take disciplinary action against former Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike for working against the party at the 2023 general election.

Naija News recalls that prominent members of the party have continued to register their displeasure with the party’s leadership for allowing Wike to attend the party’s caucus meeting on Wednesday.

However, Bode Geroge, while speaking on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday, stated that the party was focused on reconciling its members, including Wike.

In the run-up to last year’s presidential election, Wike and the PDP hierarchy broke out. Wike is currently the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, which is under the control of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He and a group known as the G-5, which included then-governors, lobbied against the PDP in the presidential election, arguing that the party’s flagbearer should come from the southern part of the country.

While many have questioned Wike’s membership in the party, with some pushing for sanctions against him, Bode George believes the PDP is attempting to resolve its issues.

He said: “There is a standing committee. They are going to add more members to do a post-mortem analysis,” Bode George said when asked about Wike attending the party’s national executive council meeting even while serving under the APC.

“We don’t want to start firing because there are one or two people that are still thinking about the past. The party must move on.”

“It is an issue in the party. It should not be resolved in the marketplace,” the PDP chieftain said, insisting, “We are going to settle our own matters like a family.”