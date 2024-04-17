Bandits Marching Kaduna Residents Into Forest

Bandits have invaded Angwar Danko village in the Kakangi Constituency of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area, Kaduna State, abducting dozens of residents.

The attack occurred around 6 pm on Wednesday, with the assailants firing shots indiscriminately as they forced their captives into the forest.

Witnesses reported seeing both men and women being marched away by the attackers, sparking fear and uncertainty within the community.

According to Daily Trust, the incident was confirmed by Yahaya Musa Dan Salio, the representative for Kakangi Ward in the State House of Assembly, who spoke about the distressing event.

Dan Salio stated, “I have yet to receive full details regarding the number of villagers abducted,” but confirmed that it is in the dozens.

This latest incident adds to the growing concerns over security in the region, where banditry has become increasingly rampant, affecting the safety and livelihood of countless residents.

He further stated, “I just received a call from the area informing me that dozens of my constituents have been abducted. The bandits have surrounded the village, and as we speak, they are still there, taking their victims into the forest. The situation is dire.”

Dan Salio expressed concern, noting that most of the victims were men and suggesting that there could be casualties.

He emphasized the urgent need for authorities to deploy more security checkpoints in the area to restrict bandits’ movement.